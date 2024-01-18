AFCON: Troost Ekong Helps Nigeria Seal Crucial Victory Against Host Nation

The Super Eagles of Nigeria on Thursday, secured a 1-0 victory over the Elephants of Cote D’Ivoire in their second group game in the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Nigeria went into the game with the pressure of sitting as low as third place in Group A which means that they needed to win to stand a chance of making it out of the group.

Recall that Jose Peseiro’s side recorded a 1-1 draw in their opening group stage game against Equatorial Guinea.

However, this came after the hosts of the 2023 AFCON, win in their first group-stage game against Guinea-Bissau.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that, the pressure added up, earlier today, when Equatorial Guinea defeated Guinea-Bissau in their second group-stage game.

The massive 4-2 win over the Djurtus lifted them to the top of Group A with four points in two games.

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles were underrated to beat the Ivorians, and fortunately, they recorded the huge win in a tense atmosphere.

The only goal that made all the difference was scored by the captain of the Super Eagles, William Troost-Ekong from the penalty spot after Victor Osimhen was fouled in the box.

The 1-0 win means that Nigeria now have four points in two games, but they are still sitting second behind Equatorial Guinea on goal difference.

The three times champions will play their last group’s game with struggling Guinea-Bissau on January 22 to guarantee their progress to the round of 16.