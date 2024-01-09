Army Nabs Soldier Who Insulted Sanwo-Olu For Arresting ‘One-Way’ Colleague

Chief of Army Staff, Taoreed Lagbaja, on Tuesday, confirmed the arrest of a soldier who insulted Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on social media.

The soldier had slammed Sanwo-Olu, for ordering the arrest of his colleague alongside three other motorcyclists for driving against traffic on the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

While defending his colleague, he faulted Sanwo-Olu for calling a soldier ‘useless’ in the presence of ‘bastard civilians.’

According to him the Governor had no right to arrest a soldier, noting that soldiers are not under the control of any State Governor but their senior officers.

Lagbaja however said the Army is displeased with the conduct of the soldier, saying it is against the discipline of the force.

While addressing journalists in Enugu on the conduct of the soldiers, Lagbaja said the said soldiers have been arrested and an investigation is ongoing on others who had acted in the same manner.

He said the soldierwho was arrested for plying one way does not represent the Nigerian Army, saying that the action contravenes the discipline of the force and the Constitution of the State.

“The Army has investigated and the soldier has been apprehended and we are investigating for every other comical that you have seen on social media.

READ ALSO: ‘Useless Boy’ — Sanwo-Olu Orders Arrest Of ‘Soldier’ Plying One-Way (VIDEO)

“I want to say that the soldier that was apprehended by the governor of Lagos State while playing on a one way, does not represent the Nigerian Army because, in every respect, it contravenes what we stand for which is discipline as an Army and the constitution and the laws of Lagos state.”

He, however, noted that contrary to the claims that three officers of the force had come out to defend their colleague and faulted the state governor, only one of them was an officer of the force.

“And we frown at that as Army but what you alleged that soldiers have gone to the social media casting aspersions on the person and the office of the governor of Lagos State, I will say it’s only one soldier that has done that. The others are not personnel of the Nigerian Army.

“We have investigated the mode of dressing of some of them, and you will know that they are not personnel of the Nigerian Army.

“One of them was wearing the badge upside down and you will know that that is not a personnel of the Nigerian Army. An officer can never do that. And from the utterances that these people made, you’ll know the angle from which they are talking. They are talking about politics, not the Army.

“So, we will leave it like that for the ones that pertain to the army we are investigating to be treated accordingly,” Lagbaja added.

Recall that Sanwo-Olu ordered the arrest of a soldier and three other motorcyclists for driving against traffic on the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

In a viral video, Sanwo-Olu was seen ordering his men to put one of the motorcyclists who claimed to be a soldier into the vehicle, stating that he was going to lock him up.