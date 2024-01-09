“We Believe In Ourselves, We’re Ready For AFCON Challenges” – Ademola Lookman

Atalanta winger, Ademola Lookman has revealed that they are ready to give their best in the upcoming 2023 African Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Recall that Super Eagles resumed training in Abu Dhabi last week and they played a warm up game against a local side Al Gharbia on Sunday with Lookman scoring 4 goals.

The winger, while speaking on the NFF TV after a post match interview that saw the Nigeria’s side losing 2-0 to Guinea last night, said that they believed in themselves and they are ready to give their best.

He said: “Just like the rest of my teammates, we are all prepared, it’s been a few good days training here in Abu Dhabi preparing for the AFCON and obviously getting the mindset to do big things in Ivory Coast.

“Just like everyone, I want to give my best for the team, to bring my A game to this tournament, for Nigeria and for the fans and we will see where that takes us.

“As a squad and as a team we are together and we believe in ourselves that’s the mindset.”

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the Jose Pesiero’s boys will arrived Lagos Nigeria today, where the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu will host them before departing for Ivory Coast on Wednesday.

Team Nigeria will be meeting their African counterpart on Sunday, 14th of this month at the AFCON’s opening game.