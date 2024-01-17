Benue Man Blames Hardship After Being Caught Attempting To Sell Six-Year-Old Son For N20m

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has arrested one Chinana Tali over alleged trafficking and an attempt to sell his six-year-old son for N20 million in Abuja.

The Abuja NSCDC Commandant, Olusola Odumosu, confirmed the development to newsmen on Tuesday.

According to Odumosu, the suspect was apprehended at the point of sale after being lured to Abuja from Benue.

The suspect, while being interrogated at the NSCDC Command, claimed that the victim, Ushafa Tali, was his son.

Tali disclosed that he had six children and decided to sell one of his children to help raise money to take care of his large family.

“It is because of hardship and no money, so I need to find a way to train my other children,” Tali said.

Odumosu noted that the arrest of the father, who was with his son, followed an intelligence tip-off of his quest to get the highest bidder.