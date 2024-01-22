Burna Boy Announced To Perform At The 2024 Grammys

Damini Ogulu, also known as Burna Boy, a superstar singer, has been announced as a performer at the 2024 Grammys.

This information about the “African Giant” performer, who will share the stage with Travis Scott and Luke Combs, was made public by the Recording Academy on Monday morning.

The Grammy organizers announced on their X handle, “Attention: African Giant @BurnaBoy will take the #GRAMMYs stage on Sunday, February 4th at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT on @CBS.”

It’s important to remember that Burna Boy was nominated for three Grammy Awards in the 66th edition: Best Melodic Rap Performance for “Sittin’ On Top Of The World,” Best African Music Performance goes to “City Boys,” while Best Global Music Performance goes to “Alone.”

Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, and Billie Eilish are among the other artists who have already been confirmed.

