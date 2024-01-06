“CBT WASSCE Will Cause Mass Failure In The North” – Arewa Youths

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYFC) has rejected the proposed computer-based test format in the forthcoming West African Examinations Council exercise to be conducted in the country.

The forum believed that such mode of examination will result in mass failure for students, particularly in rural areas of northern states where computer skills are scarce .

In a statement released in Kaduna on Friday, by the National President of AYCF, Yerima Shettima, noted that CBT exams should have been optional, allowing candidates to choose between the traditional pen-and-paper format and the computer-based approach.

He said: “Even the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board CBT exams have placed underprivileged students in a predicament as they struggle to answer questions in a format they are unfamiliar with.

READ MORE: WAEC To Introduce CBT For WASSCE

“Many students who failed the CBT-based JAMB exams last year argued that their failures were a result of systemic failures, including insufficient facilities or network failures during the exams.

“Additionally, a lack of proper and adequate computer skills, coupled with outdated desktop computers that are not properly maintained by CBT centers further exacerbate the situation.”

“As the exams are timed, these delays significantly hinder the performance of students who otherwise possess sufficient knowledge of the content.”

“The AYCF remains committed to promoting quality education, equitable examination processes, and the overall advancement of education in Nigeria. We stand ready to work collaboratively with all stakeholders to find suitable alternatives that ensure a level playing field for all students.”