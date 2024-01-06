‘Not Time To Play Politics, Nigeria In Despair, Insecurity Beyond Control’ — Bode George

Bode George, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has once again decried the state of the nation, with all that has bedeviled it.

The founding father of the PDP particularly who lamented the deepening security crisis in the country, warned against politicising the situation of the country and the plight of the citizenry.

According to him, Nigeria is on the verge of collapse, adding that there is widespread anger and hunger in the land.

George posited that Nigerians were ready to give Tinubu time as he had a lot of work to do.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday, he said, “The state of our nation has been completely in a shambolic situation, it is perpetual despair and despondency. There is hunger in the land and there is anger in the land; the insecurity has gone beyond control.

“So, when you look at all those things; we are all Nigerians and I listened to his (Tinubu) New Year speech and I also listened to what Chief Osoba said, this is not the time to play politics, it is our nation. He (Tinubu) has a hell of a job to do and I have listened to him. He has these eight objectives for the year, national defence, internal security, and job creation; the man who left who was my oga did a woeful job, he did not do well at all; they belong to the same party.

“So, we all Nigerians will give him a chance, let us see how he is going to handle it. Bola Tinubu, God will guide him – he is in the hottest seat in the whole of Africa today because for every 10 Africans 6 are Nigerians, brilliant people. So nobody can pull any wool over our eyes, I pray for him, I pray for our country”