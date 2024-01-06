‘I Learned A Lot In Kuje Prison, I’ll Lead Taraba Better If Given Second Chance’ — Ex-Gov. Nyame





Former Governor Jolly Nyame of Taraba State has said his four-year experience at the Kuje medium correction facility moulded him into a better leader.

Nyame who was the Governor from 1999 to 2007, spoke at a thanksgiving service that took place at the secretariat of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Jalingo, the state capital, on Friday.

According to him, if given another opportunity, he would be a better leader to the people of Taraba.

“I learned a lot while in Kuje Prison and the hospital. If given another opportunity to lead the people of Taraba State, I will do better because of the experience I have gained,” he said.

In April 2022, at a council of state meeting, former President Muhammadu Buhari pardoned 159 inmates, including Nyame, who was jailed for fraud in 2018.

READ ALSO: “No Room For Celebrations Until We End Insecurity” – Tinubu Tells Service Chiefs

The decision was criticised by Nigerians who viewed it as a setback to the nation’s fight against corruption.

A few months later, Nyame was released from the correctional facility in Kuje area council area of the federal capital territory (FCT).

At the time, he was sentenced to 14 years imprisonment for diverting public funds to the tune of N1.64 billion.

He was pardoned by the former president on the grounds of age and ill health.

Prior to the pardon, his sentence had been reduced to 12 years in 2020, following a ruling by the Supreme Court which affirmed the judgment of the court of appeal on the matter.