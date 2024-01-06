Terry G Calls Out Colleagues For Ignoring Him

Terry G, a Nigerian artist and rapper, has called out his colleagues for ignoring him.

The musician voiced his anguish on his Instagram page about how all of his efforts to reach out to some of his colleagues during his difficult times have been futile, as no one has responded to him.

He questioned whether the manner they were treating him was fair, as he reminded them of the time they came to him for help and he helped them.

In an effort to shed further information, he disclosed that he has contacted a number of musicians, but none of them have replied.

Terry G went on to ask whether they would organise a memorial for him once he dies.

“But this isn’t fair na, u will write to your fellow artist, he wouldn’t respond. Make una remember, when it was in my time, you all came to me and I have you guys hits. Now I am chatting you guys up, you don’t want to respond. Is it until I die before you guys would do remembrance for me? Na so Nigerian music be, make una reason am oo”.

In a different Instagram post, he reaffirmed that one need not pass away to be recognised or honoured, pointing out that they are all making contributions to the entertainment sector.

“You go wrote your fellow artiste, e no go respond.

When everybody came to G, they received hits.

We don’t have to die to be remembered & celebrated.

At the end of the day.

We all contribute to the global music library of sounds. Just in case. I am back. Thank you for the wait”.

