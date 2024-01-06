“No Room For Celebrations Until We End Insecurity” – Tinubu Tells Service Chiefs

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has charged security chiefs and intelligence agency heads to achieve victory against the security threats facing the nation, adding that there is no room for celebration until his government end nationwide killings.

During a Presidential Security Briefing at the State House in Abuja on Friday, Tinubu acknowledged the progress in mitigating some security issues.

President Tinubu also cautioned against the accidental bombing of civilians, as seen in recent incidents in Kaduna State.

He said: “We have too many investments that we need to make now in soft and physical infrastructure, in social security, in MSME empowerment, and other growth enablers.

“We are pursuing a $1 trillion economy in the next few years, and our efforts will be undermined if we do not finally wrap up our progressive onslaught against enemies of progress.

“Be encouraged. The confidence of our people in your capacity is rising, and they are appreciative of the sacrifices of our men and women.

“The success you are recording is undeniable. Nigerians are seeing it, but the avoidable errors, as witnessed recently in Kaduna, are unacceptable and cannot be repeated.

“I am pleased that coordination between all agencies has dramatically improved over recent months, but there is no room for celebrations until we can end this; until we can bring our troops back to their own localities, and until we can free up resources for our critical economic expansion programme.”

“I do not play with my intelligence reports. I have multiple lines of sight. The Navy and sister branches must step up their game to achieve our aims for the benefit of all Nigerians. All malign actors will be aggressively uprooted from our midst.

“Those working against the national agenda from within and without will meet justice. Your task is clear. We will sustain our momentum. Failure is not an option under my leadership.”