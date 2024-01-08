EFCC Invites Suspended Tinubu’s Minister Over N585m Scandal

Barely few hours after her suspension, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has invited the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, to its headquarters located in Jabi, Abuja over an alleged N585m scandal.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu, today, announced Edu’s immediate stepdown from office through his Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

However, an operative of the EFCC, who confirmed the development to Daily Trust, disclosed that the anti-graft agency had earlier recommended the immediate suspension of the Minister in order to pave way for the ongoing investigation.

READ MORE: Tinubu Suspends Betta Edu, Orders EFCC To Probe Her

The source noted that the commission had immediately swung into action immediately the President ordered a thorough investigation into the alleged of payment of N585.189 million grant meant for vulnerable groups in Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Ogun and Lagos states into a private account.

He said: “Our investigation into the alleged payment won’t be thorough if we didn’t recommend the Minister’s suspension. Her suspension will give us liberty to do our job thoroughly as directed by the President.

“An official invitation by the commission has already been sent to her. We expect her to honour the invitation to give proper insight into the issue at hand. So, we expect her to arrive here anytime soon.”