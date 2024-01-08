Ten Die, Others Injured In Kwara Road Accident

No fewer than ten persons have reportedly lost their lives in a fatal auto crash which occurred along the Olooru-Oko-Olowo highway in Moro Local Government of Kwara State.

The Federal Road Safety Corps command in the state revealed that the accident happened at approximately 6:40 a.m. today, involving a Volvo truck and a Toyota Hiace bus.

In a statement released by the State Sector Commander of the Corps, Stephen Dawulung, disclosed that out of the 20 individuals involved in the accident, there were 15 male adults, four female adults, and one male child.

Sadly, 10 individuals, comprising five male adults, four female adults, and one male child, lost their lives, while the remaining 10 male adults sustained various injuries.

Stephen said: “On receipt of the report of the crash our rescue operatives at Olooru Unit and at the Help and Rescue Camp which was established at Bode Saadu to fortify rescue operations during the ongoing end-of-year special patrol operations, were immediately mobilised to the crash scene for the rescue operation.”

“Preliminary investigation conducted by the operatives of FRSC revealed that the crash occurred due to wrongful overtaking by the driver of the Volvo truck, leading to a head-on collision with the bus.

“The bus was coming from Lagos en route Sokoto and was conveying 17 passengers and goods, while the truck was said to be coming from the north en route Lagos and had three passengers.

“The crash occurred along Olooru-Okoolowo Road around a village known as Iyemoja.”