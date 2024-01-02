“Give Tinubu Three Years To Fix Economy” – Uzor Kalu Begs Nigerians

Senator Orji Uzor-Kalu has begged Nigerians to give President Bola Tinubu-led administration more time to fix the economy, acknowledging the pains Nigerians are going through.

It was gathered that Kalu led this out on Tuesday, in Koli-Edda in Afikpo South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, during a courtesy visit to the state’s Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Stanley Okoro-Emegha.

The former governor of Abia state said that Nigerians should be patient with Tinubu, adding that he was working to reposition the country’s economy and restore its lost glory.

Kalu said: “The APC government is cutting the cloth into pieces. Before you sew a cloth you will first cut it into pieces before you start sewing the clothe, Tinubu is busy cutting the cloth into pieces.

“So, give us another three years or two years; people are suffering we understand that, give us more two years for the cloth we want to sew to be sewn very well.”

“We said that we are going to do a census and Nigeria has put several billion in planning for the national census in 2023 and if we did not vote money for the conduct of the exercise, Nigeria will be losing about N289 billion.”