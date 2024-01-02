UK Confirms Ban On Nigerian Students, Others From Bringing Relatives Over

The United Kingdom (UK) has initiated the enforcement of its policy prohibiting Nigerian and other foreign students in the country from sponsoring family members through the study visa route.

In an announcement via X, the UK Home Office confirmed that only postgraduate research or government-sponsored scholarship students would be exceptions to this new regulation.

The Home Office announced that “We are fully committed to seeing a decisive cut in migration. From today, new overseas students will no longer be able to bring family members to the UK. Postgraduate research or government-funded scholarships students will be exempt.”

Also, the UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, in a post on X on Monday confirmed the ban on foreign students from bringing in dependents to the country.

“From today, the majority of foreign university students cannot bring family members to the UK. In 2024, we’re already delivering for the British people,” Sunak posted.

The United Kingdom had in May 2023 implemented a law preventing Nigerian students and others studying in the UK from bringing family members as dependents, except under specific circumstances.

This decision aligns with the UK government’s objective to decrease immigration into the country, which currently stands at about one million.

Under the new rule, the UK will revoke permission for international students to switch from the student route to work routes before completing their studies, aiming to prevent misuse of the visa system.