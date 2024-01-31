“I Literally Knelt Down For An Influencer To Promote My Song” – Spyro Recounts

Spyro, a Nigerian singer, has revealed that he publicly begged an influencer to help him promote his song “Who’s Your Guy,” but declined.

In an interview with Taymesan on “teawithtaypod,” the singer narrated that, prior to the release of his smash song, he attempted to get a well-known influencer to assist promote the song but was turned down.

While he was talking on how Craze Clown helped his song go viral, the singer of “Who is your guy” brought up this point.

He continued by saying that he had approached a number of influential individuals to support him in promoting his music, but they all declined.

The singer described the occurrence stating Craze Clown liked his song, gave it free marketing across all social media platforms, and finally led people to believe it was his own.

In his words,

“While I was performing I saw Craze Clown vibing to my song, after performing I met with him and we exchanged contact, so we decided to meet up I went to his house for one reason or the other, he kept listening to the song continuously. Before you know it he started creating TikTok videos back to back with the sound.”

“He was aggressive with posting to the point that he was making videos more than me and at some point people thought it was Craze Clown’s song, he didn’t charge a dime to promote my song. I’ll go to his house he will still serve me food.

“All the influencers I constituted a nuisance to, for them to help me, but the help didn’t come from there, I literally knelt for an influencer in front of foodies one day, and I’ll never forget and he still didn’t help me.”