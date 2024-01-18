“I Think I’ve Had Enough” – Mabel Makun Cries Out Over Alleged Threat To Life

Mabel Makun, the wife of comedian Ayo Makun, has stated that she has received multiple threats and intends to report them to the police.

She asserted that one individual should be held accountable for any harm caused and that the threats are getting too severe.

Despite her plans, she has not revealed the identify of the individual threatening her life.

She wrote,

“The threat to my life is actually getting out of hand and if anything happens to me, there is just one person to be held responsible. Headed to the police station”.

“I think I have had enough”.

