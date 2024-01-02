“If You Annoy Me I’d Snatch Her From You” – Bimbo Ademoye Warns Kunle Remi, Pens Note To His Wife

Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye wrote a heartfelt letter to Kunle Remi’s wife after their secret nuptials.

The actor’s marriage is no longer news, Bimbo reacted by saying she was happy that someone had finally helped her handle Kunle, whom she referred to as “monkey.”

She told his wife in a note how much she loved her, saying that she was one of the loveliest person she had ever met.

Bimbo expressed her happiness that Tiwi had decided to live with her brother Kunle.

She addressed Kunle, calling him a good man, and cautioned him not to annoy her because she would take his wife away.

Bimbo Ademoye wrote: “Somebody has helped me manage this monkey of mine. Dearest Tiwi, thank you for who you are, you’re one of the sweetest humans I know and I’m so happy you agreed to do life with my brother. @kunleremiofficial you’re a good man, small sha, congratulations my G. May God bless your home. If you annoy me I’d snatch her from you. She already kuku loves me.”

