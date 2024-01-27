“I’m A Proper Yoruba Girl” – Ayra Star Apologises To King Sunny Ade

Fast-rising Nigerian songstress, Ayra Starr has tendered a public apology to legendary musician, King Sunny Ade for disrespecting him at an event.

The ‘Sabi Girl’ crooner was captured shaking hands with King Sunny Ade in a recently released viral video.

Social media users, however, harshly criticised Ayra Starr, calling her an uncultured Nigerian woman and claiming that her interactions with the legendary singer was impolite.

The singer addressed the allegation and gave an explanation for her conduct, apologising for the disrespect.

The lights at the occasion, according to Ayra Starr, prevented her from initially recognising King Sunny Ade, but she later went back to make amends.

In a post via the X platform, she wrote;

“😭😭 I’m so sorry , I had just walked in and all the lights and nerves didn’t let me see but i came back around to greet everyone properly, I have never been that girl to be disrespectful, I’m a proper Yoruba girlllll and the video didn’t start until after I’d greeted burna’s mom ! I’m very sorry to the legend, uncle and King Sunny Ade,” she wrote.

