Kidnappers Of Lagos PDP Chairman, Aivoji Demand N200m Ransom

Philip Aivoji, the Lagos State chairman of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has been abducted.

It was gathered that Hon. Aivoji was kidnapped on Thursday along side some Party chieftains, at Ogere area of Ogun State, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The Party Chairman was reportedly coming from the PDP South-West zonal meeting held in Ibadan, Oyo State when the incident took place

It was learnt that another member of the Lagos State PDP Executive Committee, who was said to have escaped from the kidnappers, is presently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

Reacting to the abduction on Friday, the Lagos State chapter of the PDP called on security agencies and governments of Lagos, Ogun and Oyo States to urgently intervene and secure the release of Aivoji.

The Party stated that it was disheartening that kidnapping has become a prevalent issue in the country, saying the government’s inability to address the menace was of deep concern.

According to a statement signed by its State Publicity Secretary, Hakeem Amode, the abduction of Aivoji underscored the pressing need for decisive actions from the government and stakeholders to eradicate the menace of kidnapping.

“Aivoji’s abduction was a violent incident, and his current whereabouts or any communication from the abductors remain unknown.

“We implore the governments of Oyo, Ogun, and Lagos States, alongside security agencies, to expedite efforts and secure his safe return to his family and well-wishers.

“We firmly believe that, with increased efforts from security agencies, Aivoji can be rescued from these criminals, and we call on the public to support initiatives aimed at ending this threat to innocent lives,” the statement read in part.

An anonymous party member told Punch that the abductors are demanding N200 million for the release of the party members.

Soji Orioye, the State’s PDP scribe, said the abduction was witnessed by Wole Adedapo, the State Treasurer of the party who was lucky to escape from been abducted.

“Hon. Philip Olabode Aivoji is an elderly man of age and frail, to this end, we are using this opportunity to solicit for your prayers and intervention in anyway to facilitate his safe release from his abductors for a healthy reunion with his family.

“As one of the important political leaders in Lagos state, we believe the abduction of Hon. Phillip Aivoji should not be treated with levity,” Orioye said.

Meanwhile, spokesperson of the Ogun State Police Command, SP Omolola Odutola, in a chat with Vanguard said she was not aware of the kidnap incident.

Odutola said: “For now, I don’t have any information about the person who was kidnapped.”