Japa: ‘In Two Weeks, Over 30,000 Nigerians Applied For Passports’ — NIS

Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Caroline Adepoju, yesterday, disclosed that between January 8 and 21, 32,462 persons have applied for international passports and uploaded their documents on the NIS website.

The rush is not far-fetched from urge by Nigerians to leave the country for greener pasture, ‘japa’ as it is popularly called.

Adepoju disclosed this while briefing journalists at the end of the assessment of the newly introduced automated passport application process.

The Immigration boss said of the 32,462 applications, 11,505 were awaiting approval, while 3,406 who made payment were yet to book appointments.

According to her, 1,438 applications were queried for various reasons.

“50 per cent of the total applications have been successfully approved for biometric capture, production and issuance, 35 per cent awaits approval, 11 per cent made payments but yet to book appointments and only four per cent of total applications were queried.

“When queries are successfully answered, the applications return to the queue and are subsequently approved for biometric acquisition, production and issuance,” she noted.

She clarified further that the introduction of the automation of passport applications was not new.

“The major difference now is that supporting documents are now uploaded online. It is a research-based decision and we have been recording successes.

“As of this morning (yesterday), we have only recorded four per cent rejection of uploaded documents which may be due to errors on the side of the applicant. But our help desk is operational 24/7.

“The Nigeria Immigration Service, our technical partners, service providers and other stakeholders worked together with the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, to come up with this reform on the automation of passport process which has been in place since the inception of the issuance of enhanced e-passport in 2020.”

She explained that the automation of passport application was aimed, among other benefits, at easing the application process and reducing human interface which had been a major complaint from applicants who had been extorted by touts during application.