“The Adulterous Pastor” – Sarah Martins Berates Yul Edochie As He Opens Ministry

Actress Sarah Martins, took to Instagram to chastise her colleague Yul Edochie for announcing the opening of his church.

After sharing information about his new career and ministry calling on social media, Yul faced backlash from followers.

One of the first person to respond to her colleague’s news was Sarah Martins, who used to be good friends with Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy Austin.

Following the announcement, the actress disclosed that she was inspired to write a new movie by the tale of Yul Edochie and Judy Austin, also stating men will also learn how to abduct women from other individuals and ruin families from his church.

She wrote, “The Adulterous Pastor, film loading 🤣🤣🤣 married men be careful ooo, them go knack your wives for this church 🤣🤣🤣🤣”

SEE POST: