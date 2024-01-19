Kano Guber: “Nobody Can Outsmart Me In This Politics Game” – Kwankwaso Brags

Barely few hours after the Supreme Court’s verdict on Kano state’s governorship election, the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) presidential candidate in the 2023 poll, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has bragged that nobody can outsmart him in politics.

Kwankwaso led this out during an interaction with local newsmen in the state, on Thursday evening, while reacting to the outcome of the apex court’s judgement on the March 18 governorship election.

The NNPP presidential candidate, disclosed that political opponents in Kano plotted to incite violence in the state and blame it on him so he could be arrested.

He added that the Supreme Court justices not only affirmed the election of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s election but also reprimanded the lower courts’ judges for erring in law, noting that if it were in other climes, they should have resigned.

He said, “Politics is not dirty as many are saying. Politics is a clean game. With my experience, I can assure you, someone cannot outsmart me in this game.

“The ministerial appointment they are talking about, I spoke to the President (Tinubu) that my willingness to accept the position is to assist him.”