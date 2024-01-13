Lagos Guber: ‘I’m Disappointed But We’ll Let Sanwo-Olu Govern With His Vision’ – Jandor Reacts To Supreme Court Ruling

Abdulaziz ‘Jandor’ Adediran, the 2023 governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, has expressed disappointment at the affirmation of the election of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu by the Supreme Court.

Recall that the apex court, on Friday, affirmed the election of Sanwo-Olu as earlier ruled by the Election Petition Tribunal and the Court of Appeal in the State .

A five-member panel of the apex court dismissed the appeal filed by Jandor and the governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, for lacking in merit.

Reacting to the development in a Friday statement, Jandor who expressed disappointment however, congratulated Sanwo-Olu on the victory and wished him a peaceful, development and people-focused tenure in office.

Jandor also urged his supporters not to allow their disappointment to overcome their love for Lagos state, adding that the verdict will not deter him from contributing to the development of the State.

His words: “I also use this opportunity to congratulate Sanwo Olu. I wish him a peaceful, development and people-focused tenure.

“We have expressed our reservations about the conduct and the outcome of the election.

“This, we did, by taking advantage of the provisions of the constitution and the electoral law to file a petition at the election tribunal through to the Appeal court and finally, the Supreme Court.

“This is not the outcome we envisaged or worked so hard for.

“But I am very proud of the values we share and the vision we hold for our dear state. And for the very robust, vast, diverse, people-centred and rural network campaign that we built and executed together.

“I know how disappointed you are with the outcomes of the election because I feel it too. The frustration, intimidation, and betrayal, but our disappointment must be overcome by our love for our dear state.

“We need to let the declared winner govern on the basis of his vision for the development of our state. Let the electorate be the judge of their performance.”