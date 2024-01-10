Lagos Issues Travel Advisory As FG Begins Seven-Week Repair On Section Of Third Mainland Bridge

The Federal Government has initiated a seven-week partial shutdown of the Third Mainland Bridge, assuring motorists of a smooth travel experience during the rehabilitation period.

The closure which started on Tuesday, focuses on the Iyana Oworonshoki-Adeniji Adele section of the bridge, for comprehensive repairs.

Olukorede Kesha, the Federal Controller of Works, Lagos State, who announced the rehabilitation, assured motorists that alternative routes would be available during the closing hours.

According to the Lagos State Government, the bridge will be open from 12 am to 12 noon for motorists travelling from the Mainland to the Island.

In contrast, those moving from the Island to the Mainland within that timeframe are advised to use Eko Bridge—the Second Mainland Bridge.

The closure occurred at the intersection where motorists from Ojota connect to the Third Mainland Bridge on the Island-bound carriageway.

Kesha emphasized that the repair works, set to be officially flagged off by the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, during the weekend, would be thorough to prevent future bridge shutdowns.

The rehabilitation includes replacing some expansion joints and completely renewing the asphalt, which is anticipated to last between six to eight weeks.

The controller reassured that the government would urge the contractor to adhere to the schedule.

The closure will be executed in two daily phases, diverting traffic to different carriageways at different times.

Speaking at the diversion point, the Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi disclosed that 250 Traffic Management Personnel have been deployed to the axis to minimize inconvenience and ensure hitch-free movement for Motorists.

In addition, the Transportation Commissioner stated that the Federal Ministry of Works, Federal Road Safety Corps and the Nigerian Police Force were in collaboration to ensure safety, security and sanity during the course of the repairs

Others present at the diversion point were the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Fayoade Adegoke, the Federal Road Safety Corps, Lagos Sector Commander, Babatunde Farinloye, General Manager, LASTMA, Mr. Bakare Oki-Olalekan, several State officials and law enforcement officials.