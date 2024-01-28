“Learn To Control Your Words When Angry” – Comedian Alibaba Advises Couples

Ali Baba, a comedian, recently published a video on social media in which he counselled couples.

Taking to his Instagram page, he advised couples to practice self-control when speaking, particularly because harsh comments are often directed towards a partner in an angry moment.

The comedian said occasionally these comments can stay in a partner’s memory and cause animosity and bitterness even after you’ve moved on.

He counselled couples to gain self-control and that it’s preferable for them to be more composed before speaking.

In his words,

“This morning I want to talk about something very important, to everyone that’s in a relationship and this is this because of the fact that everything you say these days can be saved, can be replayed and can be reaccessed, it means before you say anything that you want to say whether it’s a promise, or a compliment, whether it’s a critic or a criticism or even if it’s something you say in anger bear in mind that some of these things you say in anger no matter what provoked you can be replayed 2-5 years later and the problem always is because you were angry you said some of this things may not be true, you then found our later that they may not be true and even when it is true some of those kind of thing even hurt more because you said them”