Mr Ibu’s Daughter, Jasmine Okafor Pens Appreciation Note To Paul Okoye

Jasmine Okafor, John Okafor’s adopted daughter, has written an appreciation letter to Paul Okoye.

The social media star, via her Instagram page, praised the singer for stepping in the gap.

She pointed out that the singer didn’t say anything about it, even though he had a busy schedule and was present from the start to the finish.

Jasmine went on to commend the musician for keeping his good actions a secret.

Last year was overwhelming, Jasmine admitted, with all the good, terrible, and ugly. She also expressed gratitude to the public for supporting her ailing father.

READ MORE: “Mohbad Appeared To Me, Told Me He Couldn’t Go To Heaven” – Prophetess Adetoun Reveals

She composed

“Last year was so overwhelming, the good, the bad, the ugly, this year promises to be better, Dear sir @iamkingrudy

Thank you so much for standing in the Gap! You were there from the beginning and stood till the end and yet you didn’t even make any noise about it! That’s how you know Good people! All your good deeds were done in silence! To that effect, I want to say God Bless you! And to everyone who has stood solidly with us through this trying period, thank you”.

SEE POST: