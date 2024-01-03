NiDCOM Warns MDAs, Embassies, High Commissions, Others Against ‘Diaspora Groups’ With Sinister Motives

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), on Tuesday, warned all government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) against dealing with “phoney diaspora groups.”

Abdur-Rahman Balogun, NiDCOM’s Director of Media, Public Relations and Protocols, in a statement also cautioned embassies and high commissions against such groups.

Information Nigeria reports that on Monday, the Nigeria Diaspora Forum (NDF), a non-governmental organisation, announced the opening of its home office in Abuja to establish a support network across the world.

NDF also said it had appointed Chike Amadichi, the Chairman of the Diaspora Committee of the Labour Party (LP), as Country Director of the international organisation.

According to the group, the decision to situate a home office in Abuja was necessitated by the need to “better advocate for the rights of Nigerians living in the diaspora.”

The forum said it would liaise with the “different foreign embassies, high commissions, and ambassadors to better the welfare and well-being of Nigerians living in their respective countries of residence outside Nigeria.”

But Balogun said NiDCOM frowned at the development, describing it as a sinister attempt to swindle unsuspecting public officials and citizens.

“The so-called Forum, an arm of Labour Party, masquerading as a diaspora group, is not even registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission.

“We are aware that all registered Political parties, including the ruling party, APC, PDP, SDP, NNPP and even LP, etc have diaspora chapters and support groups outside the country and do work to promote and champion their party ideals.

“It is equally sinister that an unregistered body with the Corporate Affairs Commission will fraudulently and boldly announce the setting up of an office to oversee the welfare of Nigerians in Diaspora in Abuja.

“This is no doubt an attempt to fraudulently hoodwink unsuspecting members of the public, ministries, departments and agencies, embassies, high commissions as well as state and local governments,” the statement read.

He further advised all government agencies and the diplomatic community to always check the status of diaspora groups with it, saying it has an active database of all registered diaspora groups.