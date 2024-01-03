“Stay Away From My Man” – Kunle Remi’s Wife Warns Nigerian Ladies

Tiwi, the wife of Nollywood star Kunle Remi, has warned Nigerian women who still have feelings for her husband to avoid him.

During a banter between the black beauty and Kunle Remi’s friend shortly after their wedding, Tiwi said her husband is off the market because he’s all hers.

Tiwi prayed that God will send lovely partners for those crushing on her husband because Kunle Remi is now gone and he is officially hers.

READ MORE: Rita Edochie Appreciates Nigerians For Supporting May

Her statement was boldly supported by her husband’s friends who joined her in the banter.

”Listen, lock him in, this guy is all mine, all the ladies stay in prayers, I pray God send you yours, stay away from mine” she said.

SEE POST: