“Tinubu Is Walking The Talk” — APC Tackles PDP Over Comments On Tinubu’s 2024 Message

The All Progressives Congress (APC), on Tuesday, posited that the New Year message of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to Nigerians was sensitive and articulate.

Felix Morka, spokesperson of the APC, via a statement, responded to the PDP’s claim that the President’s message was “uninspiring and full of empty promises.

Tinubu had in his message to Nigerians promised to implement a new living wage for workers and fast-track power projects.

However, the APC carpeted the opposition party as lacking the capacity to understand what Tinubu’s New Year message meant.

“Both in tone and substance, President Tinubu’s New Year address was measured, sensitive, articulate, highly presidential and an excellent fit for the purpose and occasion it was delivered.

“A New Year speech of any President is a goodwill message to the nation in celebration of the new year.

“It is a moment for tone-setting of expectations for the year ahead. It is not a policy speech delivered to a think tank. Even that basic understanding of the nature of a New Year speech stands elusive to highly deluded PDP.

“The President was forthright in his acknowledgement of the transient tough impact that some of the administration’s policies have had on citizens, just as he was categorical in the expression of commitment to do everything under the power of his office to tackle prevailing challenges and secure a safer and stronger country for the benefit of all.

“The President addressed Nigerians with candour, sensitivity and attentiveness of a kind unknown to the PDP in its 16 years of reckless, and never again, rule.

“The President’s New Year message struck the right chord with Nigerians, assuring of the administration’s commitment to fixing power and energy challenges, locally refining petroleum products, crashing prices of products, creating jobs, enabling a more favourable business environment, tackling insecurity, expanding food security and affordability, implementing new minimum wage for workers, and more.”

The ruling party noted that the signing of the 2024 budget on New Year’s Day was “evidence of the president walking the talk.”