Nigeria Suffer Major Blow As Boniface Withdraws From AFCON Due To Injury

Super Eagles and Bayer Leverkusen forward, Victor Boniface, has been ruled out of the African Cup of Nations that starts on January 13th in Cote ‘d’ Voire after picking up a groin injury.

Boniface was said to have sustained the injury during the 2-0 loss to Guinea in a pre-AFCON game on Monday.

The 23-years old is expected to return to Germany for medical treatment and might be out for about six weeks.

The Bayer Leverkusen striker, led this out via his X handle, expressed his heartbreak and wished his colleagues good luck in their campaign.’

He wrote: “U20 Nations Cup got injured 7 days before Nations Cup,” a devastated Boniface wrote on his X account late Monday. “Super Eagles got injured 6 days before the Nations Cup “Only GOD knows why.”

“Good luck guys… Wish you all the best at AFCON.”

His withdrawal comes as a worry for Jose Peseiro with Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho still in a race against time to be fit for Nigeria’s opening game vs Equatorial Guinea on Sunday, January 14.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the Super Eagles are scheduled to be in Lagos on Tuesday for a farewell dinner organized by the Lagos State Government before they depart for the continental showpiece in Ivory Coast on Wednesday, January 10.