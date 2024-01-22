“No Gree For Anybody Slogan Was Started By Me” – Yul Edochie

Yul Edochie, a Nollywood actor, has revealed after an investigation that he created the viral tagline “No gree for anybody.”

The actor, who is frequently criticised because of his marital crisis, said that he was often told he was the one who came up with the catchphrase that went viral at the beginning of the year.

According to Yul, people attributed the statement to a post he made on Instagram and Facebook on December 29, 2023.

The filmmaker stated that after careful examination, it’s clear that it’s real and that he should be given some credit.

He wrote: “People have been telling me that it was Yul Edochie who started the slogan ‘NO GREE FOR ANYBODY’. They said it came from a post I made on the 29th of December, 2023 on Instagram and Facebook, from there it went viral.

I have investigated the matter. E be like na true oo. So make una dey give me my credit oo. 🕺🕺🕺”

SEE POST: