“I Was Scared When I Heard Of Tiwi And Kunle Remi’s Union” – Etim Effiong’s Wife, Toyosi

Toyosi Effiong, the wife of Nollywood star Etim Effiong, has explained why she was concerned about Kunle Remi and Tiwi’s union.

She disclosed that she has known Tiwi for an even longer period of time than she has known her husband in a lengthy post on her Instagram page.

Having direct experience with Kunle Remi’s sort, she was terrified when Tiwi told her about him.

She explained further by saying the attention and affection for Kunle Remi, who is quite attractive made her skeptical, especially knowing that being a wife to such an actor isn’t for the faint-hearted.

But as time went on and she had more conversations and observations about him, the worry faded, and she is now incredibly happy for the relationship.

She wrote,

“This couple is special to me. Tiwi has been my aburo for much longer than I’ve known Daniel and when she told me about Kunle, I can’t lie, my heart did “GBISH GBISH” because I know FIRSTAND about the… uniqueness of this kind of union.

The attention and affection that this fine-boy, hand-rubbing, chest-showing, sunglasses-wearing, lip-licking “screen gods” receive is not for faint-hearted spouses and that’s where the fear stemmed from.

But over time, following multiple conversations and observations of their interactions, the fear has subsided and now I’m just happy at how happy and intentional they are and how beautiful the ceremonies looked in the pictures and videos!

I love you guys so much @kunleremiofficial and I speak GOD’s covering over both of you”.

Regretfully, many people didn’t agree with her comments, and they ruthlessly dragged her.

See some comments…

