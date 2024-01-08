Obaseki Betrayed All Agreements After I Helped Him Win Re-Election — Wike

Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, has alleged that Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State betrayed all the agreements made with him to pave the way for his second term.

The former Rivers State Governor said this on Sunday while speaking at a New Year luncheon he organised in his country home, Rumueprikom, in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the State.

According to him, he supported Obaseki for his re-election after he fell out with his predecessor, Adams Oshiomhole, and some PDP leaders came to him to back the Governor’s second term bid.

He stated that the Edo Governor reneged on all the agreements made with him before his re-election and started peddling rumours of blackmail against him.

Wike added that he has learned from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who taught him that betrayal and politics can never be separated.

His words: “It is not everything you invest that you will reap. Even established companies crumble. You cannot say I did this but I am not benefitting. God knows why it happens the way it happens.

“What is important in life is to give God the glory that you are alive to see what is happening. When a man is dead, he doesn’t know what is happening.

“You will be able to advise your children and your friends. When the heat was on in Edo, this young man was a frontrunner in the Edo Governorship election.

“PDP leaders came to me in Port Harcourt from 6 pm to 6 am the next day. I told the young man with Dan Orbih to withdraw and not to run for the governorship. He was crying and we agreed on what would be given to their group.

“He was to be refunded the money he spent and to get four commissioners but not one was kept. We said okay, you would run for Senate in the next election. But not one was kept.

“But the next thing was blackmail that Wike wants to control this. But you didn’t know what Wike wanted to control when you came and held a meeting with me from 6 pm to 6 am. It was all about blackmail. That is what you see in politics.

“You must have shock absorbers. President Tinubu told me when we were meeting that politics and betrayal are the same mother and father. If you don’t want to be betrayed, don’t enter politics.

“So prepare yourself that it will happen. I am fully prepared because I know it is one of the things President Tinubu taught me. I am laying this foundation so that some of you who are worried should not be. That is life for you. You must prepare yourself to know that these things happen. I have preached and continue to preach for unity and for peace in this state.”