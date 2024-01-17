“Our Security Agents Have Gone To Sleep” — FCT Senator Kingibe On Rising Insecurity

Lawmaker representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ireti Heebah Kingibe has added her voice over the deteriorating security situation in Abuja.

Kingibe asserted that it appears the nation’s security agencies are not effectively addressing the challenges.

Her reaction stems from the tragic killing of Nabeeha Al-Kadriya, a 400-level Biological Sciences student at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, by kidnappers.

She criticized the escalating rate of criminal activities in the FCT, emphasizing its unacceptability and embarrassment.

Recall that Nabeeha, along with her father and five sisters, was abducted in Zuma town in Bwari, Abuja, on January 2, 2024.

Despite the father being released to raise the initial N60 million demanded by the kidnappers, Nabeeha was tragically murdered, and the ransom demand increased to N100 million.

In a Tuesday statement signed by Nana Kazaure, her Senior Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Kingibe described the situation as a stain on the nation’s conscience and a failure of the government’s primary responsibility to secure lives and property.

While expressing disbelief and dissatisfaction, she said, “It is as if our security agencies have gone to sleep. It surely beggars belief that this should happen in the Federal Capital and is unacceptable to me and Nigerians in general.”

Senator Kingibe highlighted the irony that residents of the FCT, expected to benefit from enhanced security due to their proximity to the seat of power, are instead facing increased terror from criminals.

Commiserating with the Al-Kadriyas on the loss of Nabeeha, Senator Kingibe urged security operatives to act promptly to secure the release of the remaining siblings and others in captivity.

Moreso, she called on the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency on insecurity nationwide.