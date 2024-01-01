Plateau Killings: Why Nigerians Can’t Be Allowed To Bear Arms For Self-Defence — Army

Taoreed Lagbaja, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), has posited that allowing Nigerians to openly carry firearms will plunge the country into anarchy.

In the wake of the deadly Christmas eve attack on Barkin Ladi and Bokkos Local Government Areas of Plateau State which over 200 people were killed, there have been strident calls for the government to allow citizens bear arms.

Speaking on the agitation, the Army Chief dismissed calls for self-defence, saying granting such request would spell doom for the country.

He made his position known on Channels Television’s end-of-year programme “2023: Year Of Transition” on Sunday.

READ ALSO: “We’re All Prisoners In Poorly Governed Nigeria” – Peter Obi

“I do not support that. I think that is a call for anarchy,” he said

According to him, the Nigerian Army can defend the country and as such, there is no need for self-defence.

He also said as part of efforts to beef up security in Plateau, more troops are being deployed to the area.

“I have reeled out our plans for 2024 for Plateau State. The troops that we are deploying to Plateau, are on their way to Plateau now.

“This night or first light tomorrow, they should be on the Plateau. We are sending more equipment to enhance the efficiency of the troops,” he added.