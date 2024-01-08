Police Nab Pastor In Ogun For Allegedly Defiling 16-Year-Old Girl

A 43-year-old pastor, identified as Clinton John, has been arrested by the operatives of the Ogun State Police command, for allegedly defiling a 16-year-old girl in the Agbado area of the state.

It was gathered that Mr. John, said to be a man of God at Mega Healing Ministry, defiled the minor in November, 2022.

However, the state’s police spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, on Sunday, said that the arrest was made after a family at Giwa Agbado, reported a case of alleged defilement of their 16-year-old girl by John at the Agbado Divisional Police Station.

Oduntola said: “The family reported that their daughter had been repeatedly treated for recurring infections and exhibited frightful tendencies that made them suspect that she might have been involved in an intercourse.

“But she was concealing the identity of the person as the parents needed to persuade her and she later confessed that one John, a pastor of Mega Healing Ministry, had fiercely been having carnal knowledge of her, since November 2022.

“Their daughter further stated that the pastor threatened to kill her, if she ever revealed the cagey affair to anyone.”

“The rape survivor had been directed to go for treatment and examination, while the suspect would be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Eleweran, Abeokuta, for discreet investigation.”