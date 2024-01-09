Portable Acquires Brand New Mercedes Benz

Nigerian street musician Habeeb Okikiola, better known by his stage name Portable, has celebrated the New Year with a status upgrade.

To reward himself for his hard work, the controversial musician spent millions on a brand new Mercedes.

Portable took to his Instagram page to release clips of his new whip, noting that when one door shuts, three more open for him.

He revealed that he spent his money to purchase his car and showed thankfulness to his Creator.

In his words; “One door closed three more opened. Na my money I carry buy this one oooo!!! Big God don do am again.. opelope Olorun ota oba yo mi, ori loyo mi… tony motana ika ton lo benz. IKA OF AFRICA Akoi Grace Wey No Dey Disgrace”.

Taking to the comment section, many celebrated him as they admonished him to avoid crashing his new whip.

See some comments…

SEE POST: