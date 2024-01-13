Six Stadiums Hosting AFCON 2023 In Cote d’Ivoire

Côte d’Ivoire will host Africa’s biggest football tournament, the African Nations Cup (AFCON) from January 13 to February 11 2024.

Six FIFA international level stadiums in five separate cities in Côte d’Ivoire are set to vibrate to the pulse of the 2023 African Cup of Nations.

1.Olympic Stadium of Epimbe

The Olympic Stadium of Epimbe, located in Abidjan, one of the country’s economic hubs, will host the tournament’s opening and closing ceremonies.

Aside from its vast capacity, the Olympic Stadium is a multi-purpose stadium with world-class amenities such as an athletics track, conference rooms, gyms, auditorium, and VIP.

2. The Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium

One of the country’s heritage venues, named after the country’s founder and first Head of State, President Felix Houphouet-Boigny, will host Africa’s biggest event for the second time, having previously been one of two host locations in 1984.

Prior to the event, the venue’s seating capacity has been quadrupled to 33 000, along with additional infrastructure modifications.

The Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium also contains an athletics track and has hosted a number of significant sporting codes and events in Abidjan.

3. Peace Stadium

After holding the Africa Cup of Nations in 1984, one of Cote D’Ivoire’s most iconic football grounds, the Peace Stadium in the country’s second largest city of Bouake, will host its second Africa Cup of Nations.

The stadium recently had a massive refurbishment, increasing its seating capacity from 15 000 to 40 000 before of the tournament.

To accommodate the thousands of expected fans, there are further additions including a fully-equipped Media Centre, Auditorium, Conference Facilities, and an upgraded spectator parking area.

4. Stadium of Korhogo

The Stadium of Korhogo, located in the northern section of Cote D’Ivoire’s city of Korhogo, is one of the legacies that will result from hosting an international event of the magnitude of the Africa Cup of Nations Cote D’Ivoire 2023.

The stadium will have a capacity of 20,000 people and will have a quality natural grass pitch, an athletics track, a media center, a broadcast facility, and other stadium infrastructure essential for hosting international events such as the Africa Cup of Nations.

5. Laurent Poukou Stadium

The San Pedro Stadium, located in the culturally rich region of Poro, is also part of the infrastructure legacy hosting AFCON 2023.

6. Charles Konan Banny Stadium

The newly completed Yamoussoukro Stadium, located in the nation’s capital of Yamoussoukro, which is continuously buzzing with economic activity, is part of the city’s magnificent architecture and will contribute to the city’s economic hub of activity after the tournament.

Yamoussoukro Stadium has a capacity of 20,000 people, as well as an athletics track, media facilities, hospitality suites, and conference centers.