Where, How To Watch AFCON 2023

The Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON, 2023 is here just nine days away, and you can watch all matches in the tournament with the rest of the world live on television.

On Wednesday, Africa’s largest satellite TV provider, Multichoice announced that the AFCON 2023 will not be televised on its SuperSport channels, unlike previous tournament editions.

Football fans were taken aback by this development, with many left in confusion as to what other options exist for watching the tournament without being present in person at the venues of the matches.

CAF New TV Rights Agreement

The Confederation of African Football, CAF, in November 2023 awarded the broadcasting rights for CAF competitions and events to Togo-based satellite TV, New World TV.

Under this deal, NWTV will hold the broadcasting rights for both free-to-air and paid formats for all CAF competitions spanning from 2023 to 2025. The coverage will extend to 46 countries in sub-Saharan Africa.

Confirming the agreement was CAF president Patrice Motsepe, who described it as a mega deal that no other broadcaster could match.

“The Media Rights Agreement with New World TV is the biggest investment by a Pan-African broadcaster in CAF’s history,” the CAF president said.

Motsepe continued: “We are very proud to partner with such a globally competitive and innovative broadcasting company which has adapted quickly to the changing demands and viewing patterns of the modern football audience.

“New World TV is also introducing new ways of consuming video content through its strong partnerships with various mobile operators and its television networks.”

Where to watch AFCON 2023

New World TV, owners of the exclusive rights, will take charge of broadcasting the tournament to a wide range of countries in sub-Saharan Africa.

Free-to-air stations: Nigeria Television Authority and other free-to-air channels in Nigeria can secure licence from NWTV to broadcast matches to the teeming audience in the country.

However, at the time of this report, it is unclear if these stations have secured licences.

Also, StarTimes subscribers will have access to all 52 matches of the AFCON 2023.

VANGUARD