Skitmaker Churchill Reportedly Dies While Shooting A Content

A Nigerian skitmaker known as Churchill has reportedly passed on.

According to reports, the skitmaker passed away while shooting a content.

Churchill was claimed to be a Nasarawa State University student who met his untimely end while doing what he was best at.

He was seen in the viral video putting his phone down on the floor and then jumping to touch a basketball net. He sadly missed the net and collided with his head hitting the floor as he fell.

READ MORE: Davido Sells Out 02 Arena’s 20k Capacity Within 5Days

The skitmaker was reportedly rushed to the hospital, but he tragically passed away on the second day of his stay.

SEE VIDEO: