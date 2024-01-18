“My Family Was The Pioneers Of Anglican Church In Nigeria, But Na Juju Me I Dey Do” – Seun Kuti

Seun Kuti, a Afrobeat singer, is one of the rare celebrities who is brave enough to take a stand on religion.

The musician, who has never hesitated to express his pride in being a critic, has publicly stated that he no longer attends church, even though his family was among the first in Nigeria to establish the Anglican church.

He disclosed this to Phyna in an interview for her podcast, Spill With Phyna, where he audaciously claimed to be actively engaged in juju (charms).

Fela Kuti’s son expressed optimism that other Africans will share his convictions.

Teaching a group of devoted followers of religion, he began by explaining that faith in Jesus Christ is not faith in a person or a philosophy, but rather in the ideas surrounding his birth and resurrection.

He pointed out that Islam and Christianity are examples of modern religions where conversion to a certain faith is required.

In his words,

“My family started the Anglican side of Christianity for this country really. If you look back at it, we are part of the pioneers. Bee there, done that, and have moved on. We hope Africans can follow suit. No, na juju I dey do.

When people try to preach to me to give my life to Christ, I ask them only one question and it’s if they have bank accounts. If they say Yes, I tell them they are just like me, anywhere I dey go, where I die, is where you are going.

To believe in Jesus Christ is not to believe in a man or personality, there are doctrines behind it. You just believe in the resurrection and the birth. Christianity and Islam are like a religion of now”.

Watch the interview below…