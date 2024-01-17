“I Can’t Believe I Have A Child Almost 24Years Old And I Still Look This Sexy” – Bbnaija Angel Smith’s Mother Gushes

Titilala Brown Sugar, the well-known mother of reality TV star Angel Smith, recently gushed on Instagram over her daughter’s upcoming birthday.

In the last several days and weeks, her daughter, who is about to turn 24, has been writing about her impending birthday.

Excitedly, Titilala Brown Sugar posted a video of herself dancing and having fun on Instagram. She also expressed her shock at having a child who is almost 24 years old. She also admitted that she still has a hot appearance.

She confirmed her daughter’s previous statement, which stated that, aside from her mother, no one was more beautiful than her.

She wrote,

“I can’t believe I have a child that is almost 24 years old and I still look this sexy. My daughter was right when she said no woman finer than her excites her mum. Hey fam.”