Reactions As Wizkid Allegedly Acquires Property Next To His House Due To Constant Inspections

Wizkid, a Nigerian singer, has sparked controversy after purchasing property near to his home due to continuous inspections by other buyers.

The musician, who frequently travels between London and Lagos, owns multiple houses all around the world.

In addition, he recently expanded his Banana Island home to include another property.

Francesca Oni, a well-known real estate agent and house agent, revealed this to the public, stating that this one act has made her want to become one of his fans.

She revealed that he purchased the land as a result of people constantly peeping into his compound when they arrive for inspection.

She tweeted:

“Be like I don turn Wizkid fo o That man legit bought the property beside his own in banana island because people were coming there for inspection too much and they’re looking into his compound”

READ MORE: “I’m Having My Empire Soon” – Ilebaye Spills

Netizens took to the comment section to share their thoughts…

See some comments…

@Xabara__ wrote: “His money too long abeg, owo blow gangan”

@jagoexchange_ noted: “Without posting about it. He is who he call himself”

@blazee_ commented: “And agent go use am form wella say if you buy this one, you’re living beside wizkid 😂”

@elmannygram said: “There is certain level of boredom that comes with a lot of money. Big WIZ go just dey para”

@_AsiwajuLerry reacted: “Now that’s what you call doings 😂😂🔥”

SEE POST: