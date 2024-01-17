“My Ears Are Still Ringing From The Effect” – Aisha Lawal Narrates Ordeal At Ibadan Explosion

Aisha Lawal, a Nollywood actress, has shown appreciation to her creator after cheating death.

On Tuesday night, an explosion was reported in the city of Ibadan, Oyo State, causing alarm among locals.

Although the cause of the explosions has not yet been determined, the government has verified the terrible incident and investigations have commenced.

Reportedly, the explosion caused property damage, and the blast broke through the glass windows of the UCH School of Nursing dormitories.

Aisha Lawal disclosed that she was present in Bodija during the explosion and that the impact is still causing pain in her ears.

Aisha thanked God for saving her life as she described the situation, revealing that she had parked her car in front of an estate to buy suya but had moved it to the scene.

The actress, who questioned what led to the tragic event, claimed to have seen numerous dead bodies.

She wrote,

“Alhamdulilah for today, I was at Bodija when the explosion happened, in fact, my ears are still ringing from the effect. Thank God for our lives.

I even parked to buy suya opposite that Estate o! Now later moved my car from Sloggers Club to the Metro hotel on the same Osuntokun when it happened. Olohun anu oooooooo

Too many dead bodies, ehhhhhh what exactly is going on oooo

Olohun sanu oooo”.

Her colleagues flooded her comment section appreciating God for her life.

Fausat Balogun wrote, “Alhamdulillah baba dada oseee

Foluke Daramola wrote, “Haaaa adupe lowo Oluwa ooo

Jamiu Azeez wrote, “Alhamdulillah pls stay safe dear

Faithia Williams wrote, “Thank God

Bimbo Oshin wrote, “Oluwaseun

Wumi Toriola wrote, “Thank you, Lord, May God comfort those affected

Bukola Adeeyo wrote, “Glory be to God

Bimpe Akintunde wrote, “Oluwaseun pls stay safe

