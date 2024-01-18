S’Court’s Verdict: Two Hospitalised, Five Arrested Over Kano Celebration – Police

The operatives of Kano state police command have arrested five persons over alleged constituting nuisance and instigating violence while celebrating the Supreme Court verdict on the state governorship election.

Recall that on Friday, the apex court restored the victory of the State’s Governor, Abba Yusuf, in the March 18, 2023 governorship election.

INFORMATION NIGERIA earlier reported that the Governor was initially sacked by both the election tribunal and the Court of Appeal, which declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Nasiru Gawuna, as the winner of the poll.

However, the development, created tension in the city, while the restoration of his victory brought relief and sparked off wild celebrations by his supporters.

READ MORE: Kano Residents Storm Streets As S’Court Affirms Gov Yusuf’s Election Victory

Confirming the incident on Wednesday, the state Commissioner of Police, Usaini Gumel, said that five persons were arrested following a clash between jubilant supporters of the governor and his party, the New Nigeria People’s Party, and supporters of the APC in the Gaya Local Government Area.

He said: “We have since arrested five suspects, while two victims are on admission at the General Hospital, Gaya.

“At this moment security has been beefed up in strategic locations to maintain peace. I hereby call on the leadership of all political parties to prevail on their supporters to shun unguarded utterances that may spark violence.

“We are, therefore, advising them to celebrate moderately without infringing on the fundamental rights of other members of the public.

“Anyone or groups that attempt to disrupt the peace and cause a breakdown of law and order will face the full wrath of the law.”