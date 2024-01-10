Super Eagles Arrive Côte d’Ivoire Ahead Of AFCON 2023 (Pictures)

Barely few days to the commencement of the largest football competition, the Super Eagles of Nigeria have landed in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire for the 2023 African Cup of Nations.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the three times champions stormed the West African country on Wednesday afternoon with all team members stylishly dressed in native attires.

The players and team officials were all seen in white kaftan with green caps, showcasing Nigeria’s national colours.

Recall that Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu hosted the team Nigeria last night, before their departure.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) made this known in a statement shared on its X handle on Monday, January 8.

However, Jose Pesiero and his boys will start their Group A test on the 14th of this month, facing Equatorial Guinea.