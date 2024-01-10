“TB Joshua Paid My University Scholarship, Gave Me N8K Everyday In 2010 – BBNaija’s Frodd Spills

Reality star Frodd attests to the kindness and generosity of the late prophet TB Joshua.

This is coming after the BBC made well publicised allegations of rape, abuse, staged miracles, and other atrocities against the late founder of the Synagogue church.

According to Frodd, at a trying period in 2010, the Prophet paid for his tuition and provided him with 8,000 Naira per day for three months in a row to help with his daily needs.

He wrote, confirming TB Joshua’s large heart on his Instagram account:

“Man when help me , paid my scholarship in Uni and gave me 8k everyday for 3months for feeding alone when I was in need back in 2010.”

SEE POST: