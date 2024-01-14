“Tinubu Has Provided Resources, Military Has No Excuse Failing To Secure Nigeria” — Air Chief

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has said that securing Nigeria is non-negotiable for the military under the incumbent administration.

Abubakar noted that President Bola Tinubu had provided the air force with the needed equipment and resources to deliver on its constitutional mandates.

In a statement released by the service’s Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet, on Sunday, Abubakar urged the troops to continue their efforts against criminal elements in the country.

The statement partly reads: “We have no excuse not to deliver on our mandate, as the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government has provided the wherewithal for us to succeed.

“We must, therefore, continue to sustain the momentum of our operations and give our citizens the confidence they require to go about their businesses without fear.”

“Abubakar noted that while the entire nation can never repay the fallen heroes, efforts at restoring peace and tranquillity in all parts of the country must be sustained to return the country to its peaceful past which was made possible by the dedication and commitment of the fallen heroes.

“The CAS also called on all Nigerians to continue to offer gratitude, goodwill, solidarity, and unrelenting prayers to the fallen heroes and their families. In doing so, according to the CAS, the entire nation will not only be according to these great patriots the honour and credit they truly deserve but also reassure those still in service that the country would never forget their sacrifices nor forsake them in their hours of need.”