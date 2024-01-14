Police Kill Two Cult Leaders Over Land Grabbing, Recover Arms In Rivers

The Rivers state police command has confirmed the death of a cult leader, identified as Silas, and his accomplice, during a shootout at the Oderereke community in Ahoada West Local Government Area of the state.

A spokesperson for the Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, led this out in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Sunday.

Grace said that the notorious cult leader and his gang were involved in a series of crimes including land grabbing, unauthorized sales of buildings, among other crimes.

She said: “Responding swiftly, the police chased the criminals out of town. However, the defiant ‘General’ rallied his gang and launched an attack on a community-owned tank farm in Oderereke, intending to loot its contents.

“It was during this sabotage attempt that the police managed to apprehend the gang.

“Silas Oderereke and one other member of his gang opened fire on the police team, leading to an exchange of gunfire. In the shootout, Oderereke and his accomplice were neutralised while others sustained injuries.

“Two other clan leaders, Danger-boy and 2-Man, who frequently collaborated with Oderereke, managed to escape and are currently at large.

“Upon searching the gang’s hideout, the police discovered a G3 Rifle and nineteen 7.62x51mm ammunition.

“Further investigations uncovered a camp Oderereke had established between Oderereke and Olokuma communities.

“This camp served as a base for the cult leader and his numerous followers, from where they launched robbery attacks on innocent members of neighbouring communities.

“The affected communities expressed their relief and shared accounts of residents who had relocated to Port Harcourt due to the mayhem caused by the cult group.”