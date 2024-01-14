Over Speeding Kills Three, One Injured In Ogun Auto Crash

No fewer than three persons were confirmed dead at Kara Bridge along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Sunday.

Confirming the incident in a statement on Sunday, the spokesperson for the Federal Road Safety Corps, Ogun Sector Command, Florence Okpe, said that the accident happened on Saturday night.

She added that the crash involved an Iveco truck with plate number AA414ZY and a Cabster Pick-Up with plate number ZUR 601ZY.

Florence also disclosed that the bodies of the dead were said to have been taken away by the family members for burial.