Over Speeding Kills Three, One Injured In Ogun Auto Crash

The statement partly reads: “The fatal crash occurred at about 2300 hrs late last night, involving 02 vehicles with registration numbers AA414ZY IVECO TRUCK AND A CABSTER PICK UP ZUR 601ZY
“A total of 04 persons were involved all male adults. Unfortunately, three persons were recorded dead and one person was unhurt.
READ MORE: Three Die, Six Injured In Ogun Multiple Crashes
“The suspected cause of the crash was excessive speed which led to loss of control and crash. The dead bodies were taken by family.”
Also confirming the horrible incident, the spokesman of the Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, said: “The accident was caused by excessive speed and brake failure on the part of the Toyota Cabster which rammed into the broken down truck.
“The truck was set ablaze by hoodlums who believed the accident was caused by the truck driver.